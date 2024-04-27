Uisce Eireann accused of wasting public funds in Carrick-on-Suir.

Uisce Éireann is being condemned for what’s being described as a shocking waste of public money in Carrick-on-Suir.

A local Sinn Féin Councillor says the utilities failure to deal with aging infrastructure on the Pill Road in the town before resurfacing works took place is not acceptable

He says Uisce Éireann need to explain why they did not replace old water mains along the N24 in Carrick on Suir while a major overhaul of the road was taking place.

Nearly €7 million has been spent on the works but the new road surface has already had to be dug up on a number of occasions in recent weeks due to these burst pipes.

Speaking with TippFm, Sinn Féin’s Davy Dunne says it’s not good enough:

“I was shocked to find out that a length of water pipe was not replaced when the road

works were being done. It was the ideal opportunity, in my opinion, so we would never have to touch the road again.

“But unfortunately, after 6.8 million of public money had been spent upgrading the road and the footpaths, we have two burst pipes in a number of weeks that left people and including the nurse home without water.”