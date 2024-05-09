Tipp minors take on Limerick in Munster Championship

The Tipperary minor hurling team will be hoping to book a place in the Munster final this evening.

James Woodlock’s side travel to Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale to take on Limerick at 7pm.

The Premier have won two of their three games and a win tonight along with a Clare win over Cork, would see Tipp meet the Banner in the Munster final.

Limerick have lost all three of their games coming into tonight’s game in Rathkeale with the Cork and Clare game also getting underway at 7pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.