Plans to develop Nenagh’s Historic and Cultural Quarter have not been derailed.

That’s according to the local authority’s District Administrator after a bid to secure funding was rejected.

Confidence had been high that application for almost €10 million to the Rural Regeneration Development Fund would be successful.

But Rosemary Joyce says just because it didn’t work out this time doesn’t mean that they won’t be able to keep progressing the heritage project over the next few years.