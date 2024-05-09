Coffey takes AIL Division 2A award

A Tipperary man has been named the AIL Division 2A player of the year.

Nenagh Ormond’s Willie Coffey was named the winner at last night’s Energia AIL awards ceremony at Energia Park in Donnybrook.

The Toomevara native captained the North Tipp club to a first ever Division 2A title in a hugely successful season.

Cashel’s Mikey Wilson was nominated for the award after their great season finishing second in the league whilst Nenagh’s Derek Corcoran was nominated for the overall AIL coach of the year.

Energia AIL Player of the Year Awards

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Player of the Year 2023/24: Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year 2023/24: Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Player of the Year 2023/24: Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Player of the Year 2023/24: Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Player of the Year 2023/24: John Devine (Galway Corinthians)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Player of the Year 2023/24: Callum Smyton (Clogher Valley)

Energia AIL Coach of the Year Awards

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Coach of the Year 2023/24: Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemian)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Coach of the Year 2023/24: Sean Skehan (Terenure College)

Energia AIL Community Hero Award

Tadhg Crowe, Shannon RFC

Energia AIL Possibilities Award

St. Mary’s College RFC

Energia Referee of the Year:

Andrew Cole