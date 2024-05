In the senior grade, the quarter-finals will see reigning champions Nenagh Éire Óg play newcomers Lorrha, Borris-Ileigh vs Kiladangan, Toomevara against Roscrea and Kilruane MacDonaghs play Templederry.

The draws for the premier intermediate semi-finals have paired Burgess against Ballina and Newport against the Silvermines whilst in the intermediate grade, the semi-finals have matched up Portroe and Borrisokane and Shannon Rovers vs Moneygall.

Fixtures will be confirmed at a later date.