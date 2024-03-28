Jim Power, Mullinahone

Modeshill, Mullinahone.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his residence on Thursday, 28th March 2024.

Pre-deceased by his parents John and Alice, his brothers Paddy and John and his sister Maureen.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his wife Bridget, his children Alice, Gerard, Liam, Maria and Majella, brother Michael, sisters Ailish (Carey), Noreen (Walsh), Kathleen (Crosse) and Lily (Neary), grandchildren Emily, Muireann and Daire, James and Richard, Shane and Aideen, Moya and Ali and Doireann, son-in-law Damian, daughters-in-law Mary and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends, especially Betty.

May Jim Rest in Peace

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode R95 Y443), on Easter Sunday from 2.30pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 5pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone for Requiem Mass on Easter Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

House strictly private at all times please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.