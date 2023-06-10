James Valentine (Jim) Ryan (Sandy), Golden

Castlepark, Golden.

On June 10th, 2023, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff at Tipperary University Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son Sean, daughters Catriona and Annmarie, grandchildren Stephen, Emma and Eoghan, son-in-law John, Sean’s partner Cathy and family, cousin James Furlong, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 1pm and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/ followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.