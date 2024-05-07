Michael Burke, Belleen Nenagh & late of Lisava Cahir

Peacefully at the Nenagh Manor home surrounded by his family on May 7th 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved sisters Laoise, Joanie & Elise.

Survived by his loving wife Una & cherished family Carmel, Ann-marie, Richard, David, Siobhan & Paul. Grandchildren Eoghan, Ben, Grace, Thomas, Niamh, Dylan, Harry, Anna, Ciara & Cormac. Brothers Francis, Patrick & Joseph. Sisters Breda, Kathleen, Ann & Theresa. Sons in law Martin, Matthew & Saurabh. daughters in law Elaine, Anne & Aindrea. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews cousins relatives extended family neighbours and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday From 5 o’c to 7 o’c.

His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11 o’c.

Livestream of this Mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Followed by private Cremation.

House Private Please…