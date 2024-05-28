James Jim Lynch, Roscrea

Scart, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Hospice, Limerick surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, brothers Barry, Aidan and Eamon.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, daughter Louise, sons Owen and Terence, brother David, grandchildren Finn, Dylan, Jamie, Will, Carrie and Rebecca, daughters-in-law Margaret and Johanna, son-in-law Jason, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Private removal from his residence on Friday at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice Care Centre.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on: stcronascluster.ie