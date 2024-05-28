Bridget Theresa (Tess) Caplis – Rearcross

Reabeg, Rearcross, Newport, Co. Tipperary,

27th May 2024, in her 89th year, (peacefully) in the loving care of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Jim, Tom, Peg, Lil, Mick and Phil. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Freddie, brother in law Sean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at her residence (V94 H294) from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am, followed by burial in Rearcross Cemetery.

Tess’ Funeral Mass will be live streamed: https://funeralslive.ie/tess-caplis/

“May she Rest in Peace”