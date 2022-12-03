Grace Hogan (nee Cunningham), Roscrea

Residing at Dean Maxwell Home Roscrea and formerly of 11 Limerick Street, Roscrea.

Peacefully in Portlaoise General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her parents Tommy and Maggie and brother-in-law Jim.

Deeply regretted by her son Donal, daughters Siobhán, Gráinne and Joy, daughter-in-law Martina, sons-in-law Richard, Brian and Kieran, brothers George and Conty, sisters Josephine and Margaret, sisters-in-law Carmel and Rita, brother-in-law Billy, grand-children Michelle, Dylan, Nicole, Josh and Gracie, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Monday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

The mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.