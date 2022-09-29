Deirdre O’ Callaghan (Née Hayes), Roscrea

Valley Cottage, The Valley, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her husband Denis, brothers Michael and Benny.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Caroline Redmond (Kilkee) and Denise O Callaghan Cole (USA), sons-in-law Johnny and Chris, grandchildren Andrew, Sarah, Laura, Sophie and Rory, her brother Vincent, sisters-in-law Eilish and Maura, nieces, nephews, relatives, very good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Sunday morning at 11am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Rath New Cemetery, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronancluster.ie.

Due to works at Tierney’s Funeral Home there will be limited parking available.