Christine Bernadette Daly, Tipperary Town, Clare and Bristol

47 Main Street Tipperary Town, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare and Bristol, England

May 12th 2023

Suddenly

Predeceased by her father Mossy, brothers Morgan and Michael.

Beloved mother of Jodie and daughter of Rita Daly, grandchildren Staceylee, Olly, Darragh and Mila, brother Martin, sisters Charlotte Crowe, Yvonne and Marguerite Ryan, son in law Clinton Walker, brother in law John Crowe and James Ryan and sister in law Patricia Power. uncle Paddy, much loved nephews, nieces, cousins, good friends, nursing colleagues and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary Town this Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Mass for Christine will take place at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Tuesday and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/