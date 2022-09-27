Chris Clarke, Littleton

Ballydavid, Littleton

Predeceased by his son John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, son Noel, grandson Kalvin, daughter-in-law Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends.

May Chris Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Chris’ funeral cortege will arrive at St. James’ Church, Two-Mile-Borris on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Cremation after Mass will take place at the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.