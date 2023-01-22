Bridget Marsh (Née O’Rourke), Thurles

Clashduff, Coalbrook, Thurles.

20th January 2023.

She died peacefully in her sleep at Arus Carolan Nursing Unit, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule, tomorrow evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, on Tuesday morning at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in Old Churchyard Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Nursing Unit for social activities