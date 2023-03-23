Bridget (Breda) Foley nee McGrath, Clonmel

Garryroe House, Clonmel.

Breda died peacefully (in her 94th year) in the care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon surrounded by her loving family. She is pre-deceased by her husband Dan, brothers John and Denis and her grandsons Niall and Ronan.

Cherished mother to Marie (Tallow), Deirdre (Waterford), Donal, Finola, Bill, Derry, Regina (Naas) and Sinéad (San Francisco), she will be sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, sisters Mary and Margaret, her 29 adored grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law Lily, Nono, Kitty and Nuala, cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Saturday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.