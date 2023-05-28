Brid Fogarty (Née Coffey), Roscrea

Ceder Ville, Carrig Hill, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Tallaght University Hospital, surrounded by her beloved family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Sonny.

Brid will be sadly missed by her son Mick, daughter Marion, brothers Jim and John, sister Mary (Sr. Eucharia), son-in-law Fearghus, daughter-in-law Blaithin, grandchildren Aidan, Sarah, Senan, Abbey and Eoghan, many cousins, friends and neighbours. May Brid rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70), on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E54PK82), for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

URL of mass: www.stcronanscluster.ie