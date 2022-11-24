Breda Keogh, Nee McCarthy. Carrick on Suir

Predeceased by her Husband Joe, son Ronnie and sister Mary, Deeply regretted by her Loving children Anne, Jarlath, Marlyn, Denise and Jonathan, brother’s Peter and Noel, sisters-in-law Pat Keogh, Breeda McCarthy and Bernadette McCarthy, daughters-in-law Sharon and Sarah, grandchildren Rhona, Stacy, Ross, Mark, Gary, Joseph, Matthew, Ronan and Ryan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Breda rest in peace.

Breda will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Friday the 25th November from 5.30pm to 6.30pm,

Arriving at St Molleran’s Church Carrick Beg on Saturday the 26th November for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

If you would like to offer your sympathy to the Keogh family please use the link below thank you.

Walsh’s Funeral Directors (IAFD) – Carrick-on-Suir