Ann (Nancy) Turnbull (Née Connick), Roscrea

The Pike, Ballingarry N-R, Roscrea.

Died peacefully at the Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her loving husband Frank, sister Kathleen.

Deeply Regretted by her sister Mary (Watson), brother William (O’Donovan), Brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence, The Pike on Wednesday from 5pm until 7pm with removal to St. Patricks Church, The Pike arriving at 7:15pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in SS Michael & Johns Cemetery, Cloughjordan.