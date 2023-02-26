Work to develop a new car park in a Mid-Tipp village has begun

Work has begun developing a new car park in a Mid-Tipp village.

Construction started earlier this month on the development of a parking area in Boherlahan and is likely to take six weeks.

This will see 17 new parking spaces, including disability parking close to the entrance of the Parochial House.

This is a community development and was done through support from both I.I.P. and Leader.

In their community newsletter the Boherlahan community Association said that they were grateful for the support from the Department of Justice and South Tipperary Development Company.