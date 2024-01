A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place for Tipperary until 11 o’clock this morning.

Met Éireann is warning of difficult driving conditions as a result as well as possible issues for vulnerable people along with animal welfare issues.

Temperatures fell to well below zero across the county overnight with the possibility of icy conditions particularly on minor roads.

Tipperary County Council crews have been out overnight salting over 1,000 kilometres of major routes.