Tipp lose heavily to Limerick in Munster Championship opener at Gaelic Grounds

A disappointing start to the Munster Senior Hurling Championship campaign for Tipperary after shipping a heavy loss to the All Ireland and Munster holders Limerick in their own back yard.

Limerick are now two for two after needing a massive comeback to beat Clare last weekend.

But they registered 2-27 to Tipp’s 0-18 this afternoon at the Gaelic Grounds.

Second halt goals from Aaron Gillane and Peter Casey put the home side in a comfortable position.

But Casey had to be stretchered off minutes later due to a serious injury sustained in the act of scoring.

Tipperary will now have to pick themselves up for what is now a must-win game against Waterford in six days time.