Tipp Today Podcast 14/05/24

On this morning’s show…
New changes proposed for payments to Ukranian refugees
Is the National Ambulance Service fit for purpose
GAA Go is a topic of discussion again with many of Munster’s big games this year behind a paywall
St Conlon’s Nursing home in Nenagh – What engagement has the HSE had with staff
Tipp TD Michael Lowry on that issue aswell as the future of services in Nenagh
Our legal expert John Lynch on squatters’ rights
And our Psychotherapist Susan O’Donoghue gives us advice on handling exam stress.