Cars and cash seized by Clonmel Gardaí

Two cars and a quantity of cash were seized by Gardaí attached to the Clonmel station in recent weeks.

It was part of ongoing investigations targeting a Munster based organised criminal group.

Search operations were carried out at locations in Counties Tipperary and Clare on March 27th and yesterday.

Two cars – each valued at €60,000 – were seized along with nearly €3,000 in cash. Five separate bank accounts with deposits totalling €17,000 were frozen under money laundering legislation.

While no arrests were planned in this phase Gardaí say the operation marks a significant development.