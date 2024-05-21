Tipperary are Munster minor hurling champions

The Premier defeated Clare in the Gaelic Grounds last night in the Munster final on a full time score of 2-17 to 0-16.

Second half goals from Cillian Minogue and Stefan Tobin helped Tipp to a 42nd ever title and ensured the new John Doyle Cup would be returning to the Premier County.

Speaking after the game, Tipp manager James Woodlock said his charges stepped up to the mark last night.

“We were probably underdogs coming into the game – under a small bit of pressure after not probably performing to the way we could have all year. But I think we performed tonight. I think especially even in the second half we owned an awful lot of the ball.

“But look really happy with the performance. I think the Munster Championship gave us an opportunity to use our panel – we used 25-26 players to date coming into a Munster final after five games which is huge. I think we got the balance of the team right overall – you can rejig players here and there and we’ve a fantastic squad of players inside to be fair.”