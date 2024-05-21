Billy Bourke, Templemore

Barnane. Templemore.

20th of May 2024

Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his dad Daniel (Donie)

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Maura, brothers Paddy, Declan, David and Raymond, sisters Nuala and Elaine, sisters in law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, niece’s relatives and friends.

May Billy rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E41 PK79) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7 pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church Drom at 4 pm.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.