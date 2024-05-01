McGrath calls for public debate on EU Migration Pact

Rural Independent TDs are confronting the Government today with a Dáil motion on the EU Migration Pact.

They’re urging Government to publish the Attorney General’s advice on the pact, and hold a national public debate before it goes to a vote.

Group leader, Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath claims the government’s mishandling of immigration is a ticking time bomb for the country.

“For some reason our Government with undue haste and indecent haste really are pushing this through by putting it through the two houses – the Dáil and Seanad – and hey presto it’s a done deal. This is not acceptable – its shoddy and slipshod democracy and the people must have a say in this.”