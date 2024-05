A venue has been set for this year’s Munster Under 20 hurling final.

Tipperary will meet Cork this Friday evening May 24th in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, with throw-in set for 8pm.

Brendan Cummins’ side are going in search of a first Munster Under 20 title since 2019.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Friday evening’s game with thanks to Tipperary County Council’s road safety campaign.