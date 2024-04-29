Cahill: Tipp just ‘hurling in hope’

The Tipperary senior hurlers suffered a heavy defeat yesterday to start their Munster Championship campaign.

The Premier were beaten in the Gaelic Grounds on a full-time score line of 2-27 to 0-18.

Limerick led by five points at the interval with second half goals from Aaron Gillane and Peter Casey helping the reigning All-Ireland champions cruise to victory.

Speaking after the game, Tipp manager Liam Cahill was clearly bewildered.

“Where do I start like? Again our energy levels I just can’t understand it – we just seem to be that little bit off the pace. Just looking in at a team that really are just kind of hurling in hope. That’s an awful place to be when you’re coming into the lions den here to the All Ireland champions, into their back yard. You need to be absolutely convinced that you’re going to take that ball – whether it be in a ruck or whether its out of the air or whether you’re taking on your man you just have to be so sure of what you’re about.”