Nora Skehan nee Collins, Littleton

McDonagh Terrace, Littleton, Thurles

Peacefully, in her 93rd year. In the wonderful care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Predeceased by her beloved parents John and Hanna, step-mother Delia, infant daughter Teresa, son Pat (Pa), daughter-in-law Kay, son-in-law Pat, sister Mary, brothers Gerard and Sean. Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Paddy (in his 98th year), daughters Breda, Marie and Joan, son Martin, sister Ann, sons-in-law Tommy (Keane) and Tommy (Ryan), daughter-in-law Joan, adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 18th May from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége will leave her residence on Monday 20th May, to arrive at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.