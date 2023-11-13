Storm Debi breezes through Tipperary

There is widespread disruption to travel and public transport services this morning as Storm Debi tracks across the country.

A Status Red wind warning for Tipperary and a number of other counties expired at 5am but an orange warning remains in place for the Premier County until 10am dropping to yellow from then until 3pm.

Schools and pre-schools in red and orange alert counties have been asked to remain closed until 10am.

Bus Éireann says there will be no school transport services in the 21 counties affected by Red and Orange warnings this morning.

However, it adds that afternoon services will operate as normal, once local roads are safe to travel on.

Local Link services won’t operating in counties affected by the Red weather alert.

Rail services are operating normally but with speed restrictions which will lead to delays.

Road users are being warned they’ll encounter dangerous driving conditions – especially with fallen trees due to heavy winds.