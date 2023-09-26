Storm Agnes heading towards Ireland

Tipperary is among 24 counties which will come under Status Yellow wind and rain warnings, with Storm Agnes expected to make landfall tomorrow.

Met Éireann is warning of the potential for flooding and power outages.

The wind warning will affect Munster and Leinster from 7am until midnight tomorrow, with a similar alert for Northern Ireland.

The rain warning will also come into place during the same hours for eight counties stretching from Kerry to Dublin.

Cathal Nolan from the Ireland Weather Channel says the storm will worsen as the day goes on.

“Really it will impact the southern and eastern parts of the country particularly strongly through Wednesday itself. Wind gusts of up to 120kph in some parts especially coastal areas. That will be accompanied by some heavy outbreaks of rain at times as well.”