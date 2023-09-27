Storm Agnes causes power outages across Tipp

ESB crews are working flat out to restore power to customers in Tipperary and across the country as Storm Agnes make its way across Ireland.

Drivers and householders county are being warned to take extra care during the storm..

At one point there were over 3,500 customers without electricity – ESB crews have been working to restore supply as quickly as possible.

At present the Cappawhite area is worst hit with over 700 without power.

An Orange Wind warning is in effect locally until 5pm with a Yellow alert staying in place until midnight.

The local authority says homeowners need to make sure everything that can be tied down securely is.

While we’re also being asked not to make unnecessary journeys and motorists should beware of falling branches and trees.

Tipperary County Council’s Stephanie O’Dwyer says the local authority are taking all the measures they can to prepare for any damage caused by the first storm of the winter.