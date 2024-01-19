Cold snap to be replaced by stormy conditions in Tipperary

With temperatures reaching as low as minus 7 or 8 degrees in parts of Tipperary overnight many people will be glad to hear that the current cold snap is coming to an end.

The sub-zero temperatures have led to poor driving conditions in many parts of the Premier while also having an impact on elderly and vulnerable people as well as animal welfare issues.

However according to Cathal Nolan of Ireland’s Weather Channel temperatures will start to rise today.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said we could see some stormy conditions instead.

“This particular cold snap is coming to an end. Later today we’ll see our winds turn around to a south-westerly direction. That will feed in much milder air and with that we’ll see a return to near normal temperatures certainly as we go through tomorrow and then those temperatures becoming above average for the early days of next week.

“But of course that brings with it its own challenges as we will see some potentially stormy conditions as we get into Sunday.

“At the moment it looks like that storm clears through on Sunday into Monday and it’s probably an improved picture through Monday but there’s a chance of further strong winds at time I think later Tuesday and maybe Wednesday. Thereafter high pressure starts to regain a bit of an influence across the country – it’s a little bit to the east of us at that point in time but it will feed in pretty mild air for the time of year.”