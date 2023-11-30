Cold snap to hit Tipp over the coming days

Icy roads are the main risk in Tipperary over the next few days according to a weather expert.

A Met Éireann warning for ice and low temperatures in Tipperary has been upgraded to include the whole country.

It’ll be in effect from five o’clock this evening until midday tomorrow with the mercury set to dip below minus-three Celsius.

Another has been issued for Friday night with freezing fog expected as well as ice and frost.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel has been telling Tipp Today that travelling on the roads will be dangerous.