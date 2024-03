Motorists in Tipperary are being advised to take extra care while driving to work or school this morning as weather warnings are in place in a number of neighbouring counties.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain have fallen over Cork and Kerry overnight, with a status orange rain warning in place up to midday today – and a status yellow rain warning also in effect for Waterford and Galway

The Road Safety Authority is advising motorists to slow down, use dipped lights and be careful.