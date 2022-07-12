Seven rescued from sinking boat on Lough Derg

Seven people were rescued from Lough Derg yesterday afternoon after their vessel began taking on water and started to sink.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2.30pm that the 60 foot vessel was inn difficulty south of Mountshannon Harbour on the County Clare shore.

The Lough Derg RNLI crew, the Killaloe Coast Guard Rescue boat and the Rescue 115 helicopter were deployed to the scene.

A passing vessel took the casualties from the boat and brought them to Mountshannon Harbour.

A member of the Lough Derg RNLI crew boarded the stricken vessel and deployed its anchor.