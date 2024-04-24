Tipp Today Podcast 24/04/24

On this morning’s show…

More than 80 per cent of people applying for asylum in Ireland are coming from the UK over the land Border with Northern Ireland, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee told the Oireachtas justice committee yesterday.

More from the Concerned Residents of Clonmel group…

Upcoming protest in Nenagh over decision to operate St Conlon’s care home as a privately run stepdown facility for UHL

Ali joins us from Silvermines for this week’s episode of the Tipp Today Village Tour…..

More than 400 Irish artists and creatives, including Eurosong contestant Erica-Cody, have signed an open letter calling on Bambie Thug to boycott the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest

And Ultan Nesbit from Arrabawn joins me for this week’s gardening slot…..