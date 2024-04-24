2024 Munster Minor Hurling Champions to be presented with John Doyle Cup

Tipperary legend John Doyle has been immortalised along with the likes of Liam McCarthy, Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard in having a major hurling championship named after him.

That’s according to GAA President Jarlath Burns.

He was speaking to Tipp FM at the launch of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship John Doyle Perpetual Cup in the Horse and Jockey Hotel last night.

He says it’s a fitting tribute to the Holycross-Ballycahill man who won eight All-Ireland medals and 11 national leagues in the 1940s, 50s and 60s

John’s Grandson Conor Doyle is a well known referee.

He says it was a very proud night for the family, the club, and the community.