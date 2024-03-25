RNLI called to assist cruiser on Lough Derg

The Lough Derg RNLI crew came to the aid of a cruiser with a family of four on board which had run aground near Portumna yesterday.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public on shore.

The lifeboat was out on exercise on the lake at the time of the call and headed immediately to the scene.

A lifeboat volunteer transferred across to the 34ft cruiser and carried out a thorough inspection of the vessel to ensure it was not holed.

The cruiser was taken back into safe water and made way under its own power.