Vee to shine bright this Christmas in support of two local hospitals

The Vee will shine bright this Christmas in support of two local hospitals.

The Petticoat Loose Christmas Do 2022 Committee has announced that their Christmas fundraiser will see the Bay Lough decorated with festoon lights to make the picturesque lake, situated on the Tipperary/Waterford border, a festive sight to behold.

The fundraiser is in support of Saint Theresa’s Hospital in Clogheen, as well as Saint Carthage’s Rest Home in Lisomore, Waterford.

The committee invites people to enjoy the yuletide tranquility of the lake in all its lit-up glory, and the walkway is now pedestrian and wheelchair accessible.

The lights will shine across The Vee until January 6th, and those who wish to donate to the cause can find the GoFundMe link on our website, TippFM.com.

LINK BELOW:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/petticoat-loose-christmas-do-2022?member=23793213&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer