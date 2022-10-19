US film crew to showcase the Premier County

A film crew from the US network NBC TV has been visiting Tipperary to film four separate TV shows.

The crew has captured footage from all over the Premier, from Terryglass to the Rock of Cashel, as well as Cashel Palace Hotel.

The TV shows are expected to be watched by millions of people later this year and in 2023.

Tourism Ireland invited the crew for filming on the likes of the Today Show, 1st, Look, Open House and NBCLX, which will also garner millions of views.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, says the shows will shine a spotlight on the many things to see and do in the Premier, and may encourage American holidaymakers to put this part of Ireland on their vacation wish-lists.