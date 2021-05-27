UHL overcrowding eases this week as A&Es continue to manage fallout from cyber attack

The level of overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick has dropped this week amid pleas from hospital management to only attend the Emergency Department if absolutely necessary.

The INMO reports this afternoon that there are 13 patients without a proper hospital bed at UHL, the highest figure since Monday but well down on the totals seen in recent months.

Nationally there are 117 people without a hospital bed as Emergency Departments continue to come to terms with the impact of the HSE cyber attack on its IT systems.

There are no patients on trolleys today at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel today.