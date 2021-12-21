Two worthy charities at heart of Nenagh ‘Black Santa’ fundraiser

Religious leaders from multiple denominations will be donning black cloaks again this week as part of a Christmas fundraiser.

‘Black Santa’ saw bucket collections take place in Nenagh last year, including members of the Church of Ireland, Catholic and Methodist Churches.

This year, their efforts are going to the Friends of Nenagh Hospital and the Neo-Natal Unit at University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

Collections will take place at Market Cross in Nenagh between 2-5pm each day between today (Tuesday) and Thursday.

Dean Rod Smyth is representing the local Church of Ireland.

“If we keep to local charities, that sort of focuses people’s minds on the event and hopefully, therefore we can raise more money.

“The Friends of Nenagh Hospital have been going for a very long time and people are well aware of that.

“In terms of the Neonatal ICU in Limerick, I suppose it’s a wee bit of a personal thing, both my grandchildren were very premature so I have a sort of soft spot for those units.”