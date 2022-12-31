TrolleyWatch figures reveal UHL experienced most overcrowding in 2022

TrolleyWatch figures for 2022 have been revealed, showing University Hospital Limerick as the most overcrowded hospital for the last 12 months.

UHL, which serves North Tipp, Clare, and Ennis, recorded that 18,028 people went without beds at the hospital over the year.

Cork University Hospital (12,439), University Hospital Galway (10,150), and Sligo University Hospital (8,136) all entered the top 5 list for experiencing the highest levels of overcrowding in 2022.

Overall 121,318 patients, including 2,777 children, went without a bed in Irish hospitals in 2022.

In December of this year, UHL documented 1,528 patients without a bed, followed closely by CUH at 1,355 and University Hospital Galway at 767.

A total of 11,842 patients were admitted without a bed in December in hospitals nationwide.

Speaking on the figures, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says, “Nurses are unfortunately ending this year how they started it.”