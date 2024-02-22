Transport Minister under fire for not funding next phase of Cahir – Waterford route

A Tipperary Oireachtas member is criticising the Transport Minister for not funding the next phase of the N24 upgrade from Cahir to Waterford.

While welcoming the €600,000 allocation for the stretch from Cahir to Limerick Junction which means that project can continue on to planning and design stage Senator Garret Ahearn feels Minister Eamon Ryan has missed an opportunity.

The Fine Gael representative says the momentum needs to be maintained on the Cahir – Waterford stretch of the N24.

“We just had an announcement in the last month of the preferred route. Its now important that that preferred route moves onto design and planning stage. There’s no point in going this far without actually continuing and getting it through planning. I’ll be raising this with the Minister and in my parliamentary party.”

Senator Ahearn has accused the Transport Minister of consistently neglecting the N24 through South Tipperary following the failure to include the Cahir to Waterford section in todays funding announcement for National Roads and Greenways in Tipperary.

He intends to raise the issue with Minister Eamon Ryan as the route needs to be on the National Development Plan.