Tipp winners at Bus Éireann regional awards

Two Tipperary men were honoured at the Bus Éireann regional GEM Awards.

Ballina’s Jim Ryan was named as School Bus Driver of the Year.

He received the award based on his outstanding contribution to the community, working with Bus Éireann for the last 23 years.

According to a KPMG report, Bus Éireann employs 100 people in the Premier and transports over 5,700 primary and secondary school students in the county daily.

Eoin Quillinan was recognised as Craftworker of the Year in Thurles.

He was applauded for his professionalism, forward-thinking and his demonstration of Bus Éireann’s core values.