Positive update on town bus service for Clonmel

The National Transport Authority has confirmed to the Clonmel Borough District that they will provide funding to restore the service for the town.

Urban-style buses will be provided by the NTA and will operate on a half-hourly basis over a 12-hour period, seven days a week.

Councillor Michael Murphy says this funding is long overdue and will see the eastern, western, and northern parts of Clonmel connected to the town centre.

“We’ve had town bus services, would you believe it, going back to those that have been in Clonmel as long as I am – back to the Princess buses operated by the Parson family and most recently operated by John O’Donoghue. That ceased on the lead-up to Covid. But none of those were what we call “subsidized services,” whereby funding was provided by the NTA. I imagine this ties in with this new mantra coming out at the national level, in terms of active travel and promoting less and less use of cars. This service now will be a good addition in the context of connecting those particular areas with our town centre.”