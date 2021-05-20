Plans to relocate Nenagh’s primary bus stop to Railway Station

The Council has brought forward proposals to centralise Nenagh’s public transport services into a new hub.

The plans would see the town’s primary bus stop moved from Kickham Street to the Railway Station, where taxi ranks and dedicated set-down parking would also be provided.

The plans are subject to a public consultation process until June 11th, with people able to make their views known to Tipperary County Council via post or e-mail.

Director of Nenagh Municipal District, Marcus O’Connor, explains why they’re looking at a change.

“It has been a long standing problem there with busses pulling up opposite each other on Kickham Street outside Rocky’s and the Credit Union.”

“Sometimes the busses come at the same time and they’re waiting to get into spaces. Sometimes there’s a car parked in the bus set-down area so they can’t get into it and generally it’s very disruptive for traffic.”

“I suppose the other problem with it there too is there isn’t really any room to provide proper waiting facilities – bus shelters and the like.”