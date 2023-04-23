More parking for motorbikes needed in Tipp

There are calls for more motorcycle parking spaces in Thurles.

Motorbike owners have made representations to Councillor Jim Ryan about the lack of safe designated parking spaces for them, which he says has led to growing frustration.

He brought this issue to the Thurles MD meeting, arguing that there was a genuine need to facilitate these road users, and asked the council to consider it.

The response was that when works were being carried out at the Market Quarter near the town park in the town, they would examine the possibility of putting motorbike parking spaces into the car park located there.